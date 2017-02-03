Witness appeal after 15-year-old is kicked unconscious beside Sheffield river

A schoolboy was punched and kicked unconscious by muggers in Sheffield who stole his scooter.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack, which is alleged to have taken place in Nursery Street, beside the River Don in the Wicker, on Saturday, January 14.

The 15-year-old was riding his scooter at around 6pm when he was approached by a group of five teenage boys who made threats to him, it is reported.

Police said one of the boys reportedly punched the victim, knocking him to the floor, after he refused to hand over his scooter.

He was then kicked repeatedly before losing consciousness for a short time, and his scooter was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 1036 of January 14.

