VIDEO: Man spotted carrying giant cross through Sheffield with 'broken hand'

A former solider has been spotted carrying a giant cross through Sheffield, despite having a 'broken hand'.

The man was seen hauling the white crucifix, which is apparently around 13ft long and weighs some 15 stone, along Prince Wales Road, near Manor Top, this morning at around 11.30am.

The cross is around 13ft long

He is believed to be Wayne Hayhurst, who last year dragged a huge cross more than 100 miles from Rotherham to London, accompanied by his dog Pip, in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, in North Anston.

Kirsty South shared this video and photos of his remarkable pilgrimage.

"He told me has dragged the cross from Rotherham and is heading to Chesterfield. He has broken his hand in the process but is still carrying on," she said.

"Me and my nan gave him water for him and dog money for him to get food and dog biscuits for his best friend.

"He has only a small bag with him. I'm hoping you can post this on your page so other people can see what he is doing and may be able to help him along his journey."

Wayne's sister Alex posted on Facebook to say he was 'on the move again', this time heading for Glastonbury.

"He's in Sheffield right now. Can we get some help once again please," she added.

Wayne, a former Royal Corps of Transport soldier, last year told how he had to sleep rough some nights during his journey to London as churches along the route refused to offer him shelter.

But the 50-year-old, of Whiston, Rotherham, praised members of the public for their support during his epic trek.