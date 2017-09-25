VIDEO: Large rats filmed running around car park of Sheffield fast food restaurant

Large rats can be seen running around the car park of a fast food joint in Sheffield in this video, shared by a shocked customer.

Diana Turner, who recorded the footage, said she was horrified to see three of the rodents scurrying through the car park of KFC on Broughton Lane, near Sheffield Arena, on Saturday.

One of the rats filmed by Diana Turner running around the car park

When she reported it to staff at the branch, she says they responded by saying 'I know'.

"I didn't want to order from the drive-through after seeing the rats in the car park," she said.

"But when I reported it to staff there, they said 'I know' and didn't seem to be bothered."

KFC said rats were not affecting the restaurant itself and staff also did their best to keep the area surrounding the building free of rodents.

A spokesman for the chain said: "There is no issue with the restaurant itself, which has the highest possible Food Hygiene Rating of 5/5.

"To discourage this kind of issue in the local area around the building, we also do regular litter picks, keep the bins as secure as possible and work with pest control contractors."