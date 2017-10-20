VIDEO: Fire near railway tracks in Sheffield causes major disruption

Have your say

A fire near the railway tracks in Sheffield caused major disruptions to trains and roads in the area this evening.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a scrap yard off Chesterfield Road, in Heeley, believed to involve gas cylinders.

Chesterfield Road has been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze

The train line between Sheffield and Chesterfield was closed as a safety precaution, and the road was cordoned off, with buses placed on diversion.

National Rail said shortly after 8.15pm that the line had now reopened but warned passengers to expect 'residual delays' throughout the evening.

British Transport Police tweeted following the fire: "Lines reopened after a fire close to the railway. Great teamwork from @syptweet @SYFR @networkrail."