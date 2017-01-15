UPDATED: Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious inuries' after crash off London Road in Sheffield

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with what police described as 'potentially serious injuries' following a collision off London Road in Sheffield this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called at around 12.15pm to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near the Beer Engine pub, in Cemetery Road.

Police said a pedestrian had been taken to hospital following the collision

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A man was taken to Northern General Hospital with potentially serious injuries."

Boston Road, which is close to the Waitrose store at St Mary's Gate, was closed for around four hours following the crash, before reopening at around 4.10pm.

Any witnesses should call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the incident code 437 of January 15.

