UPDATE: Burst water main in Sheffield to disrupt travel for rest of the evening

A burst water main in Sheffield city centre is expected to continue causing travel disruption throughout the evening.

Haymarket in Castlegate remains shut today after water began pouring from a crack in the road on Saturday at around midday.

Travel South Yorkshire said this evening it had been advised to avoid using the area until further advice is given due to the 'significant damage' caused to the carriageway and pavement.

The following services are affected:

* Services from The Wicker (i.e. 1a, 20, 36, 52a, 75/76, 97/98, X1, X78) - Services to operate as normal to The Wicker, then left onto Blonk Street, around Park Square, up Commercial Street and as normal routes from Fitzallan Square.

* Services from Nursery Street (3/3a, 8/8a, 83/83b) - Services to operate as normal to Bridgehouses, but then will use Derek Dooley Way (avoiding bus gate), Sheffield Parkway and Commercial Street before resuming normal routes at Fitzallan Square.

* Services from Arundel Gate (41 & 120) - Services to operate as normal to Arundel Gate, then down Commercial Street, round Park Square, back up Commercial Street and then as normal from Fitzallan Square.

The road is expected to reopen tomorrow but there may be minor delays.