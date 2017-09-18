Two men seriously injured in disorder after Sheffield United loss to Norwich

Two men were seriously injured in an altercation which broke out after Sheffield United played Norwich at Bramall Lane.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the disturbance, which broke out as fans left the stadium following the Blades' 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

They said two men from Norwich, aged 55 and 25, were seriously injured in the violence which erupted on Bramall Lane at around 5pm. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

PC Paul Briggs, the investigating officer, said: "Since the incident officers have been analysing CCTV footage and speaking to a number of witnesses.

"However, we're keen for anyone who saw what happened to contact us. Information you have may prove helpful to our investigation.

"We are also aware that there were a number of people who were taking pictures and video footage of the incident. If you have any footage, please do send it in to us.

"For many people, this was an enjoyable family day out and we will not tolerate any level of disorder or violence at any matches throughout our county."

One Norwich fan has claimed he was attacked from behind and knocked unconscious, leaving him with a broken jaw, following the game.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 855 of September 16.

Two men from Sheffield have been charged in connection to a separate dispute outside the ground at the weekend, meanwhile, one of whom is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Jonathan Smart, aged 39, of Motehall Road, Manor, is charged with a section four public order offence.

Rhys Wilkinson, aged 22, of Raeburn Road, Gleadless Valley, is charged with assaulting a police officer.

Both men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 10.