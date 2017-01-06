Three Sheffield off-licences face review over child safety concerns

Three off-licences in Sheffield are set to be hauled before the council's licensing chiefs amid concerns from police and trading standards.

STAS, in Main Road, Darnall; Shop Local, in Abbeydale Road; and Double Diamond, in Page Hall Road, Fir Vale, are all subject to a licensing review.

Shop Local in Abbeydale Road

Full details of the reasons for the reviews, which could result in their alcohol licences being revoked, are not publicly available.

But the reviews of STAS and Double Diamond were requested by Trading Standards on the grounds of 'prevention of crime and disorder' and 'protection of children from harm', and South Yorkshire Police called for Shop Local's licence to be reviewed on the grounds of 'protection of children from harm'.

The reviews are due to be considered by councillors on Sheffield's licensing sub-committee, who have the power to revoke licences, but no dates for the hearings have yet been set.

Members of the public and other interested parties can make a representation about STAS before the end of Tuesday, January 10; about Shop Local before the end of Thursday, January 12, and about Double Diamond before the end of Wednesday, January 18.

STA'S in Main Road, Darnall

You can email Sheffield's licensing teams at licensingservice@sheffield.gov.uk.

