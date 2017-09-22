Third person charged with murder of man shot dead on Sheffield street

Have your say

A third man has been charged with the murder of Aseel Al-Essaie, who was shot dead as he attended a family party in Sheffield.

Keil Bryan, aged 32, of Brackley Street, Pitsmoor, was today charged with the 23-year-old's murder.

Razwan Mirza, aged 35, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, and Mohammed Mirza, aged 30, were both charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Al-Essaie had just pulled up for a family gathering to celebrate his twin sister's engagement when he was shot outside his family home on Daniel Hill, in Upperthorpe, on February 18. He died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker said: "Enquiries remain ongoing. However, we'd still like to hear from anyone who has any information or was in the area at the time.

"If you have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting incident number 571 of February 18.

"If you want to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Four other people have already been charged in connection with Mr Al-Essaie's death.

Matthew Cohen, aged 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge, Sheffield and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Sheffield, have both been charged with murder.

Patricia Sharpe, aged 57, of Bramwell Street, Sheffield, and James Good, aged 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Sheffield, are charged with perverting the course of justice.

Bryan is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning.