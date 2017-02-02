Teenage daughter was kidnapped and ordered to sell body on Sheffield street corner, court hears

A mother told a court how her teenage daughter with learning difficulties was 'kidnapped' and ordered to sell her body on a Sheffield street corner.

The woman said her child was 17 when Shane Whiteley drove her to Sheffield city centre in November 2005 and told her to stand on a pavement close to West Street plying for trade.

Sheffield Crown Court heard today how the matter was reported at the time but the girl asked police not to take action because she was 'scared' of the consequences.

Mr Whiteley, aged 29, of Weakland Crescent, Hackenthorpe, is one of six defendants accused of being part of a child prostitution ring in Sheffield.

The girl's mother said her daughter, who she claimed had learning difficulties and was 'trusting', had initially confided in her older sister about the alleged ordeal before opening up to her.

"Her sister told me (daughter's name) had been kidnapped, put into this car and got forced to go on the street," she said.

The mother phoned police that night, when a log of that call which was read out in court records her saying: "He (Mr Whiteley) said he was going to take her to see her friend, who was his sister. He took her to West Street instead and tried to make her go on the game, saying he didn't have any money and she was going to try to make some for him."

The alleged victim also gave evidence, appearing behind a curtain to hide her identity.

She said she had been taken in a red car by Mr Whiteley and another man, whose name she did not know, and told to stand on a street corner, before being driven to her sister's home.

"I felt very upset and scared. I was frightened of Shane and the other man," she said...

"I didn't want the police to arrest Shane because I was scared of what he would do to me."

Vanessa Saxton, defending, said: "Shane says he doesn't remember asking you to stand on a street corner, threatening you or asking you to offer sex to men. Are you sure that's what happened?"

The alleged victim replied: "Yes, I remember."

The other defendants, who deny 42 offences against nine victims, are: Amanda Spencer, aged 25, previously of Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham; Christopher Whiteley, 23, and Matthew Whiteley, 24, both of Weakland Crescent, Hackenthorpe; Andre Francis Edge, 25, of Wheatley Road, Parson Cross; and Taleb Bapir, 38, of Verdon Street, Burngreave, Sheffield.

The trial continues.

