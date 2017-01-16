Sheffield students discover more about world's second largest chocolate brand

Students at a Sheffield college have discovered more about business by visiting the factory of the world's second largest chocolate brand.

Business students at Longley Park Sixth Form College went on a trip to Cadbury World, in Bourneville, Birmingham to find out more about the company and its heritage.

They discovered about how the company developed from a small Birmingham-based business into a global company.

The trip was for students studying A-Level business and BTEC Level Three and was designed to assist and complement their studies.

They looked around exhibitions about Cadbury's history, manufacturing, packaging and advertisement, as well as watching demonstrations.

Julie Beaumont, business students teacher, said the trip was a great experience for students.

She said: "Students learnt about the product portfolio of Cadbury and were able to make links to current studies of the marketing mix and decision making.

"Also taking part in chocolate tasting and the business talk at the end of the day was the best part of the visit.”