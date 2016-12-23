Sheffield man admits armed robbery at petrol station

A Sheffield man has admitted robbing a petrol station armed with a hammer.

Jason Mullins raided City Road Service Station in November but the hapless crook was caught red-handed by police who had pulled into the forecourt to buy a drink as the drama unfolded.

The 46-year-old, of Birdwell Road, Grimesthorpe, appeared yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court, where he admitted one count of robbery and a second charge of possession a weapon.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at the same court on February 2 next year.

The Star reported at the time of the robbery how Mullins had leaped over the counter at the Texaco petrol station, opposite City Road Cemetery and grabbed bags of cash on the afternoon of November 30.

He was pinned to the ground outside by police, who happened upon the robbery.

Burglar jumped through window empty-handed after OAP caught him in her bedroom

Bizarre invite for shoppers to have picture with armed police in Meadowhall

LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters tackle blaze on Sheffield estate

VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys spotted in Sheffield, sparking new album rumours

Santa scarecrow beheaded four times in South Yorkshire village

Sheffield paedophile jailed for sexual attacks on two teenage girls