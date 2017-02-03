Sheffield is the place to be for fantasy comic and film fans!

Fantasy film, TV and comic fans can look forward to a weekend meeting their heroes and comparing costumes with other fans at the fourth Sheffield Film & Comic Con in August.

Following the success of the last three events at Sheffield Arena, the event returns for its fourth year on August. 12 and 13 Already announced are guests from Doctor Who, Aliens, Terminator 2, Rogue One, Star Trek and Blakes 7. More guests will be announced over the coming months, say the organisers.

The event will again feature Cosplay, where costumes can be displayed on stage with a chance to win prizes, a comic zone where you can meet comic writers and artistes, comic creation master classes and buy that rare edition, plus an artiste alley where amateur comic and manga artists can chill out, draw and meet other artists.

The Video Game Zone will host both modern and retro gaming with many casual-play and full-scale tournaments throughout the day.

Visitors can also browse hundreds of stalls selling collectable movie merchandise, costumes and toys. There will be a large number of free guest talks and several paid-for premium guest talks over the weekend, as well as photo shoots.

Tickets are available online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, by phone on 0114 256 56 56 or in person at the Arena box office.