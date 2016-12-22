Sheffield firefighters top Spotify trending chart as Christmas no 1 deadline looms

Sheffield's firefighters are flying high on Spotify as their bid to top the Christmas charts enters its final hours.

Chip Pan, the charity single released by the Everly Pregnant Brothers in partnership with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, tops Spotify's 'Viral 50' list of the most shared and streamed tracks in the UK right now.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers and Sheffield firefighters on Channel 4's The Last Leg

The official Christmas number one is due to be announced tomorrow (Friday, December 23) afternoon, with sales until midnight tonight counting.

Chip Pan, the video for which was filmed at Sheffield Central fire station and features red watch firefighters, was the UK's 15th best-selling record over the first 24 hours this week.

It had slipped back to 73rd spot in the Official Charts Company's midweek figures, but the fire brigade is hoping for a late surge to propel it to the pinnacle.

The video has been shared by a host of celebrities, helping it clock up millions of views, and has the backing of famous Sheffield companies including Henderson's Relish, Meadowhall shopping centre and Thornbridge Brewery.

Spotify's UK 'Viral' chart on Thursday afternoon

Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore has also thrown her weight behind the campaign to get it to the summit of the festive charts.

"The whole city is getting behind South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, and the Everly Pregnant Brothers, in their bid for the Christmas number one slot. I would love to see them make it to the top of the charts. Good luck from everyone here at Sheffield City Council," she said.

Chip Pan is a parody of Sex On Fire, by the Kings of Leon, with the lyrics altered to tell the tale of a man whose drunken cookery ends with his house going up in flames.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue hope it will spread awareness of the dangers of cooking while drunk, as well as raising money for the charities Shelter and Age UK.

Everly Pregnant Brothers singer-songwriter Shaun Doane said it would be a 'Christmas miracle' if the single made it to number 1.

The fire brigade has said it would mean a huge deal to firefighters and members of the other emergency services working over Christmas.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Martin Blunden said: "We're going for Christmas number one to remind people that tens of thousands of firefighters and other emergency services staff across the country will be working this Christmas Day to keep you safe, including red watch firefighters and control staff who helped to make the video which accompanies the song.

"Hopefully it will also raise lots of money for charity and heighten public awareness of an important safety message in a slightly unusual way."

Chip Pan is available to download for 99p on iTunes, Google Play Music, Amazon, Spotify and Deezer.

