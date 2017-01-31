School parking crackdown launched in Sheffield after nearly 120 pupils are injured in crashes

Nearly 120 children have been injured in collisions while walking to and from primary school in Sheffield over the last five years, new figures show.

The shocking statistic emerged as Sheffield Council teamed up with South Yorkshire Police to tackle motorists they say are potentially putting young people's lives at risk.

Police and council enforcement officers have spent six weeks outside schools targeting drivers who illegally park on double yellow lines and 'keep clear' signs close to schools.

They visited seven schools across the city during mornings and afternoons to educate parents about the hazards posed by their inconsiderate parking and to issue fines.

Lisa Watson, deputy headteacher at Athelstan Primary School, in Handsworth, which was one of those visited, urged parents to stop parking irresponsibly before a child being seriously injured.

"My message to parents and carers is that, if they have to drive to school, they should park a sensible distance away and walk to collect their children from the school gates," she said.

"Our school has a number of initiatives to promote safe journeys into school, such as our morning drop-off zone, so there is no need to put children’s safety at risk.

"These restrictions are in place for a reason – safeguarding our children will always be a priority at Athelstan, and parents and carers need to think about this before someone is seriously hurt as a result of parking illegally."

There have been 113 collisions recorded over the last five years in which pedestrians aged four to 11 were injured on weekdays from 8am-10am and 3pm-5pm, council figures show. Of those crashes, 32 left the child seriously injured.

The seven schools visited during the joint operation were: Birley Primary School in Hayfield Crescent, Athelstan Primary School off Richmond Park Road, Mosborough Primary School in New School Road, Charnock Primary School off Carter Hall Road, Handsworth, Brookhouse Junior School in Beighton and Ballifield Primary School in Handsworth Grange Road.

In one case, pupils from Athelstan Primary School were prevented from leaving on a trip to Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham because their coach was blocked in by an illegally-parked parent.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said: "We know that parents often have little time to spare when it comes to collecting their children but they simply mustn't flout rules outside schools – they are in place to keep children safe.

"Our parking officers work closely with the police to ensure motorists observe 'School Keep Clear' restrictions and we are rolling out new city-wide 20mph speed limits which will make all our roads safer.

"Our parking officers also work with schools and staff to ensure that children act safely when travelling to school and have a number of speed checking cameras and signs which will make our roads across the city safer."

Inspector Jason Booth, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "The parking of vehicles in this way places both children and parents at risk. Some parents have been openly angry at the recent enforcement but others are very much in support and I do not make any apologies in ensuring the safety of kids."

sterfield-and-doncaster-rovers-1-8362710|LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day - The latest from Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers|click here}

Sheffield Wednesday: Lucas Joao on why he had to leave Hillsborough

Sheffield United: Blades braced for another Everton bid for Aaron Ramsdale

VIDEO: New Bishop of Sheffield hopes to tackle 'dangerous and toxic' divisions in society

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dangerous' South Yorkshire man jailed for raping children

Is this the man to heal Sheffield's wounds?

Burglar ransacked Sheffield OAP’s home - even stealing hearing aids

Woman seriously injured in collision with bus in Sheffield

Sheffield man due in court for cheating in driving theory test

Asylum seekers in Sheffield criticise accommodation