Road 'closed' after 'bad smash' in Sheffield

A road has reportedly been closed this afternoon after what has been described as a 'bad smash'.

Emergency services are attending a crash on Retford Road, according to reports on social media.

One woman, posting on Facebook, said: "Retford Road looks like it's closed near where the One Stop has been built. Fire engine ambulance and paramedic traffic not moving in either direction. Would avoid for the time being."

Another wrote: "Bad smash on Retford Road. Avoid where possible."

She added that the incident was close to where a new veterinary surgery and One Stop convenience store is being built.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is awaiting a response.