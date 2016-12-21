REVEALED: Accident black spots for cyclists on Sheffield tram routes

Sheffield's most treacherous spots for cyclists on the Supertram network have been identified, with warning signs to be rolled out 'urgently'.

Action is being taken after Sheffield Council recognised 'significant numbers' of cyclists are injuring themselves cycling along or crossing tram lines in the city, with many accidents not being recorded in official statistics.

A cyclist on the tram route in Hillsborough

The council plans to install signs and create road markings 'as a matter of urgency'.

It is also working on longer-term measures to improve safety at those sites over the next two years.

The council's Tram/Cycle Safety Action Plan, was approved earlier this month by Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, following discussions with the city's cyclists.

It sets out proposals to 'design solutions' for the five worst hotspots by March next year and for the remaining 15 danger spots by June, all of which the council hopes to implement by the end of March 2019.

Coun Iqbal said: "It's important we give cyclists every confidence to get around Sheffield. I remember when the trams were unsafe for cars a number of years ago, and now it's the cyclists (who are at risk).

"We will do whatever we can to make that surface easier for cyclists to use, which is why I approved this action plan.

"We've worked with Cycle Sheffield and are investing to look at how we can reduce the accidents and ensure they're recorded, which is very important.

"As long as the streets aren't cluttered with signs, informing cyclists that they're coming onto a tram route is important, and using red surfacing will also help."

After the warning signs go up, additional safety improvements at the worst five sites should be completed by September next year, according to the action plan, and at the remaining 15 locations by March 2019.

The plan, drawn up by the council's senior transport planner Dick Skelton, also says the 'solutions' used at these spots will be implemented with any expansion of the tram network.

The Star reported in November how Sheffield dad Terry Orwin suffered serious head injuries - and claimed he would be dead were it not for his helmet - after crashing his bicycle on slippery tram tracks in Hillsborough.

Dexter Johnstone, of the campaign group Cycle Sheffield, said: "We welcome the approval of the action plan which we agreed with Sheffield Council in July.

"The tram tracks are the biggest cause of accidents and injuries to people on bikes in Sheffield and they also deter people from making journeys by bike.

"People should not be expected to cycle on roads with this hazard and so signage around accident hot spots can only be the first step in resolving the problem.

"Alternative routes must be provided if more people are to have the freedom to choose to cycle in Sheffield and we look forward to working with the council on developing these routes."

Sheffield Council said the warning signs were being installed following consultation with cycling groups and using £30,000 secured through the South Yorkshire Local Transport Plan.

The 20 accident hot spots (with the top five listed first) are:

Langsett Road at Primrose Hill tram stop

Holme Lane / Loxley New Road / Ball Road junction

White Lane at White Lane tram stop

Glossop Road at junction with Upper Hannover St

Hillsborough corner

Middlewood Road at Hillsborough Park tram stop

Langsett Road at Hillsborough Interchange

West Street at West Street tram stop

Infirmary Road at Infirmary Road tram stop

Middlewood Road at Leppings Lane tram stop

Ridgeway Road near Hurlfield Road junction

Langsett Road at Bamforth Street

Manor Top

Glossop Road at Fitzwilliam St junction

West Street near Cavendish pub

Donetsk Way where tram tracks join road near Brook Lane

Sheffield Road at Occupation Lane junction

City Road junction with Park Grange Road

West Street by Swim Inn

Granville Street

