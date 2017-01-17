Public support has restored our faith in humanity, say family of Sheffield boy whose home was burgled as he battled to recover from crash

The family of a Sheffield boy whose home was burgled as he lay in hospital recovering from a horrific crash say a new fundraising appeal has restored their faith in humanity.

Contributions have flooded in for Lewis Parkin, aged 12, who remains in intensive care at hospital nearly a week after sustaining terrible injuries in a collision with a taxi in Parson Cross last Wednesday.

Lewis Parkin's family say the publi'c support means a lot to them

An appeal on the website gofundme, which aims to raise £2,000 for gifts to bring a smile to the youngster's face when he wakes from an induced coma had already hit £280 by Tuesday afternoon, having only been launched the previous day.

Writing on the fundraising page, Lewis' mum Katie Fields said 'thank you all for your continued support and messages it mean(s) so much to me'.

"I thank you all for all the support you have all shown to us (which) has been above and beyond and I thank u all from the bottom of my heart xx," she added.

Lewis' grandmother Debbie Clark said the burglary, in which Lewis' Christmas presents were among the items taken, had really shaken the family's belief in human decency but the public's response had been amazing.

Police at the scene of the crash involving a taxi in Buchanan Road

"When we found out about the burglary we were so dispirited to realise there are such horrible people out there," she said.

"But the response has helped us so much as a family by proving there are many more kind-hearted people in this world."

Lewis, whose injuries include a fractured neck and skull, and two broken legs, was still in an induced coma at Sheffield Children's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The fundraising appeal was launched by a family friend, who wrote how he wanted to do something since 'this little lad is so pleasant and friendly'.

"Just wanted to open this Go Fund Me for help with (his) family and also (to) get new stuff for when they return home," he added.

More than 30 people had donated by Tuesday afternoon, with one woman writing 'Let's get this little boy's stuff replaced in time for his return home'.

Lewis' home in Old School Drive, Parson Cross, was broken into between last Thursday and Saturday, and an XBox One he received for Christmas was among the goods taken.

You can make a contribution at www.gofundme.com/LEWIS-PARKER.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 336 of January 15.