Paralympic gold medallist and Holocaust survivor among those honoured by Sheffield Hallam University

A Paralyympic champion and a Holocaust survivor are among those being recognised by Sheffield Hallam University with honorary doctorates.

Grace Clough, who struck gold at Rio 2016 just three years after taking up the sport, and Dorothy Fleming, who today educates youngsters about the genocide carried out by the Nazis, are among six 'remarkable' individuals being honoured by the university for their achievements.

They will join more than 10,000 students graduating this year at ceremonies taking place from November 13-24 at Sheffield City Hall.

The full list of those being granted honorary doctorates is:

Grace Clough MBE: a Paralympic Games gold medallist and double world champion rower. She only took up the sport in 2013 after being scouted at a talent day, but won World Championship gold the following year and in 2015 in the mixed coxed fours, before triumphing in Rio last year. She was appointed an MBE in the 2016 Queen's New Year's Honours list for her services to the sport.

Dorothy Fleming: an active campaigner for Holocaust education, who is one of the last remaining survivors of the Kindertransport, which brought her to England as a child refugee in 1939. She has given 400 talks in the Sheffield region alone, in addition to numerous broadcasts, sharing her experiences in schools and other organisations about the war, racial prejudice and the impact on families.

Tunde Okewale MBE: an award-winning barrister, who was made an MBE in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours list for services to the community and disadvantaged young people. A passionate advocate of human rights and civil liberties, he is listed in the Sunday Times 'Alternative Rich List' for having enriched the live of others. He recently opened a Sheffield branch of his Urban Lawyers project, which aims to open up law education to marginalised groups in society.

Kate Allatt: an internationally acclaimed speaker, writer and advocate raising awareness of locked-in syndrome. After graduating from Sheffield Hallam with a business studies degree in 1993, she ran her own digital marketing agency until suffering a major stroke aged 40 and becoming a victim of locked-in syndrome. She beat the odds to make a remarkable recovery and now devotes her life to raising awareness of the condition and helping others affected.

Carl Cavers: the chief executive of Sumo-Digital Limited, an award-winning game development studio based in Sheffield which is the largest of its kind in the region. He works with the university to inspire the next generation of games developers.

David Richards: the Sheffield-born entrepreneur co-founded WANdisco, a multimillion dollar company which provides software to help organisations facing today's data challenges. He is recognised as a champion of British technology and a passionate advocate of entrepreneurship.

