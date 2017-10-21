MISSING: Police in South Yorkshire fear for welfare of 66-year missing for two days

Have your say

Police in South Yorkshire have appealed for help to find a 66-year-old woman who has been missing for more than two days.

Judith Caldwell was reported missing on Thursday, at around 10am.

She was last seen at Jet Garage, Meadowbank, Rotherham, this morning at 8.10am.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is around 5ft3ins, with an average build, short white hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 490 of October 19.