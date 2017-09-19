Man accused of raping and imprisoning teenager in Sheffield appears in court

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with raping and falsely imprisoning a teenager in Sheffield 45 years ago.

Peter Pickering allegedly carried out the offences against a woman, then aged 18, in Deepcar, near Stocksbridge, in 1972.

The 79-year-old defendant, of Newbury, Berkshire, appeared today at Leeds Magistrates' Court via video link.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 16.

Pickering was charged in August as part of a review of cold case offences by West Yorkshire Police, which the force said was ongoing.