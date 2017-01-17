Hospital appeals to trace relatives after Sheffield woman's death

A hospital in Sheffield has appealed for relatives of an elderly woman to get in touch after it appears she died without any family being aware.

Northern General Hospital this week placed a notice in The Star's deaths column for Beryl Freeman, who it said had passed away there 11 days ago on January 6, aged 74.

The death notice appeared on The Star's Family Announcements page this week

The brief notice says Beryl is known to have lived in Sheffield but gives no other information about her except for her age.

It states: "Beryl Freeman has sadly died in the Sheffield Northern General Hospital on 6th January aged 74. Known to have lived in Sheffield.

"Seeking information of any relatives for Beryl. Please contact Bereavement Office at Northern General Hospital on: (0114) 271 4555."

Auntie of teenager found dead in Dinnington pays tribute to 'lovely girl'

DVLA VED car tax: Find out how much you will pay!

Police close South Yorkshire road after truck collides into rail bridge

After another road collapse, is Sheffield being swallowed up by sinkholes?

Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal issues Owls warning

Sheffield United: Joe Riley’s move from Manchester United moves a step closer

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats