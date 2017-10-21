Driver who crashed into wall in Sheffield 'had been using mobile phone at wheel'

A driver who crashed this car into a wall in Sheffield had been using his mobile phone at the wheel, according to police.

Officers today posted this photo showing the aftermath of the collision which they said took place in the Manor area of the city.

Posting on their Facebook page, Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team wrote: "Officers' attention was drawn to the driver of this vehicle as he was using his mobile phone whilst behind the wheel in the Manor area.

"However the driver of this vehicle did not want to stop to speak with police, and ended up colliding with a wall.

"The driver is currently in custody for aggravated taking without consent, failing to stop for police, no insurance, disqualified driving and possession with intent to supply.

"The moral of the story is don’t use your phone whilst driving."