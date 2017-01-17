'Despicable' thieves burgle Sheffield boy's home as he lies unconscious in hospital following crash

'Despicable' thieves burgled a Sheffield boy's home as he lay unconscious in hospital battling to recover from a horrific crash.

Lewis Parkin, aged 12, was involved in a collision with a taxi as he crossed the road in Parson Cross last Wednesday, January 11.

Police at the scene of the crash in Buchanan Road

The Chaucer School student remained in an induced coma in intensive care yesterday, with a fractured skull and neck, two broken legs, a shattered jaw and bleeding to the brain.

His family's trauma was compounded as burglars broke into the youngster's home and stole his prized possessions, including an XBox One he had been given for Christmas.

Lewis' grandmother Debbie Clark said: "We're absolutely devastated. that someone could stoop this low and do something so despicable."

"We believe it was someone who knew the situation, because the house is very rarely left unoccupied normally, which makes it even harder to accept.

"It's not the monetary loss which upsets us, as the items can be replaced. It's the fact whoever did this has no human decency.

"If anyone knows anything or is offered any goods they think may have been stolen, we would urge them to contact police so they can catch whoever did this."

Ms Clark said Lewis' mother Katie Fields, who has three other children, has spent every moment at his bedside since the awful smash in Buchanan Road, near Parson Cross Park.

This is the latest tragedy to hit the family, after Lewis' younger brother Sam died suddenly two years ago, aged seven, from complications arising from rheumatoid arthritis.

"It's been a never ending story of misery for a lass who's still quite young herself. It's just wrong," said Katie's mother.

Ms Clark said crooks had broken into her daughter's home in Old School Drive, Parson Cross, some time between last Thursday and Saturday evening, when the crime was discovered.

As well as the Xbox and other items, she said their loot included Lewis' red mini laptop and a flatscreen TV belonging to the youngster.

"Katie's a single mum and she's a carer for the elderly so everything they get has been worked for really hard," said Ms Clark.

On a positive note, Lewis' grandmother said she had been cheered by the 'amazing reaction' after sharing news of the burglary on Facebook, with one big-hearted child even offering to donate his own games console to her grandson.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the burglary.

They said 'persons unknown' had forced entry into the property, causing damage and taking a number of electrical items, between last Thursday, January 12, at 3pm, and Saturday, January 14, at 4pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number 336 of January 15 in relation to the burglary, or incident number 631 of 11 January 11 in connection with the crash.

Auntie of teenager found dead in Dinnington pays tribute to 'lovely girl'

DVLA VED car tax: Find out how much you will pay!

Police close South Yorkshire road after truck collides into rail bridge

After another road collapse, is Sheffield being swallowed up by sinkholes?

Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal issues Owls warning

Sheffield United: Joe Riley’s move from Manchester United moves a step closer

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats