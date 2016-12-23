Cross-party MPs 'disappointed' at Sheffield Eagles move to Wakefield

Sheffield Eagles' search for a home within the city has been backed by an influential cross-party group of MPs.

The rugby league club this month confirmed next season's home games will be played at Wakefield’s Belle Vue ground, nearly 30 miles up the M1.

The Olympic Legacy Park could be the Sheffield Eagles' future home

The All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group has written to the side's acting chief executive Mark Aston expressing its disappointment that the Eagles have been forced to fly so far from their roost due to a lack of suitable grounds closer to home.

The group also offered to provide whatever support it could as the club attempts to return to Sheffield.

Leeds North West MP Greg Mulholland, who chairs the group, said: "The news that Sheffield Eagles will play their 2017 home games in Wakefield is disappointing, particularly given the notable history of rugby league in the city, and the club's excellent work in the local community.

"I know that the club will be doing all that they can to return to Sheffield as soon as possible, and hope that Sheffield City Council and the rugby league authorities can support them in finding a new home."

The Eagles have been without a permanent home since the 2013 demolition of the Don Valley Stadium.

The club has been working with Sheffield Council to secure its future and hopes to move into the Olympic Legacy Park for the 2018 campaign.

Mr Aston earlier this month told how the club had exhausted all possibilities to find a venue closer to its founding city, including holding talks with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, during what he described as a 'horrendous' six months.

The club last season used Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park in Bawtry Road. It said that was not a financially sustainable option but vowed to continue its search for a venue closer to home and to 'keep asking the question with the football clubs'.

Burglar jumped through window empty-handed after OAP caught him in her bedroom

Bizarre invite for shoppers to have picture with armed police in Meadowhall

LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters tackle blaze on Sheffield estate

VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys spotted in Sheffield, sparking new album rumours

Santa scarecrow beheaded four times in South Yorkshire village

Sheffield paedophile jailed for sexual attacks on two teenage girls