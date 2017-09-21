Crashed car in South Yorkshire 'stank of cannabis and alcohol'

A car was abandoned after crashing into a ditch in South Yorkshire, where police this evening found it reeking of cannabis and alcohol.

Officers, who discovered the red BMW on Harding Avenue, in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, said the occupants had fled by the time they arrived at about 5pm.

Rotherham North local policing team said checks showed the car had no keeper, no insurance, no MOT and smelled of cannabis and alcohol when it was found.