Could you be a teacher, asks assistant head in Sheffield?

An assistant headteacher in Sheffield has urged people to consider making a new year career switch to teaching.

Mat Galvin, who teaches science at Firth Park Academy, in Shiregreen, says few other jobs are so rewarding they can leave you with 'goosebumps'.

He encouraged others to join the profession, as research revealed this is the peak time of year for people looking for a change of career, based on UK Google searches.

The National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL), which supports aspiring teachers, also said an online survey by Censuswide showed more than two thirds of teachers feel they have the opportunity to inspire people every day, compared with less than a third of those in other jobs.

Mr Galvin said: "I absolutely love being a teacher. The moments I get to be part of – for example when something clicks for a pupil for the first time - are priceless, and often give me goosebumps.

"I'm proud of the job I do each day and enjoy working with students in Sheffield to achieve their potential.

"I'd advise other people who are looking for a rewarding career change to consider teaching too – especially if you like working with young people, are interested in a particular subject area or are keen to find a career path with a wide range of opportunities."

Mr Galvin was speaking in support of the NCTL's Get Into Teaching campaign to attract more people to the profession.

In the last academic year, the NCTL said around 1,550 people across Yorkshire and the Humber had registered an interest in teaching, more than 1,000 of whom were at the time working in other fields.

NCTL chair Roger Pope said: "If people are not feeling fulfilled in their current role, they may wish to shake off the January blues by considering teaching and taking their skills and experience into the classroom."

Potential teachers can learn more about the profession and how to get involved by watching a series of online seminars hosted by the NCTL on the following dates from 6.30pm to 8pm:

* Monday, January 9: Routes into teaching and subject knowledge enhancement

* Wednesday, January 11: Funding your teacher training

* Tuesday, January 17: Managing a career change into teaching: shared experiences

* Thursday, January 19: Gaining school experience as a career changer

* Monday, January 23: Professional skills tests

* Wednesday, January 25: Support with your application

You can also learn more about getting into teaching at www.education.gov.uk/getintoteaching or by calling 0800 389 2500.

Police find van full of cannabis plants on Sheffield street

Inquest into death of 11-year-old boy halted after his mum claims he was ‘pushed’ into canal

Everything you need to know about the new child car seat laws coming into force this year

VIDEO: South Yorkshire Police share film to warn of dangers of speaking to strangers online

"That's put me off custard for life!" Viewers shocked by Sheffield brothel TV show as 1.6 million tune in for sex documentary

Transgender woman remanded into Doncaster men's prison on attempted murder charge found hanged in cell

Alan Biggs Column: Everyone has a price, except Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri

Alan Biggs: Sheffield United’s mindset under Chris Wilder is second to none

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE