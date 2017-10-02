Cannabis 'gardener' facing jail after police uncover Sheffield drugs factory

Have your say

A cannabis 'gardener' who was caught when police uncovered a drugs factory in Sheffield is facing time behind bars.

Fatjon Rethi was arrested when police raided the terraced house where he was living on Carlton Road, in Hillsborough, Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard today.

Officers found 207 cannabis plants and 236 seedlings covering almost the entire property, the court was told.

The 25-year-old Albanian, who has been living in the country illegally since arriving six months ago, admitted producing a class B drug.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow for sentencing.

Susan Fisher, prosecuting, said his crime fell within the lower end of the scale for the offence as he was acting for others and had played a 'lesser role'.

But she said the starting point for sentencing was still one year's custody.

"The defendant has been in the country for six months illegally. He's been acting as a cannabis gardener," she told the court.

"Almost all of a terraced property was found dedicated to the growing of cannabis for a substantial potential commercial supply."