Campaigners may bid for Sheffield pub reputed to be birthplace of modern football

Campaigners who battled to prevent a historic Sheffield footballing pub becoming a convenience store say they may try to buy the building.

An application to convert The Plough, at Sandygate, into a Sainsbury's Local was unanimously rejected by councillors on Tuesday.

Peter Duff, chairman of the Save the Plough campaign group, outside the pub

The pub, which is currently vacant, sits opposite Hallam FC, the world's second oldest football ground, and is reputedly where the rules of the game as we know it were drafted.

Members of the Save the Plough campaign group today urged Sainsbury's to accept the councillors' decision and not launch an appeal.

They said they had 'not ruled out' putting in a community bid to buy and run the pub, which is currently owned by Enterprise Inns, but were also willing to work with a new landlord.

"The local community has campaigned long and hard to prevent the loss of our local pub," said the group's chairman Peter Duff.

"Councillors accepted that the pub is a valued part of the neighbourhood and that there was very little support for a convenience store in the area."

Mr Duff said campaigners would now 'set their sights' on getting Enterprise Inns to market the building so a new operator could once again make it a 'thriving local pub'.

He claimed a number of local breweries and pub operators had expressed an interest in buying the pub and the group would support anyone who is committed to reopening it as a community hub.

The Plough is listed as an asset of community value, meaning if it goes up for sale the community has six months in which to prepare a bid.

"We haven't ruled out the option of a community buy-out, but we are also willing to work with any local operator who wants to take on The Plough," said Mr Duff.

The Star has contacted Enterprise Inns and Sainsbury's.