A cut above: tributes paid to Sheffield cutler who worked in trade for more than 70 years

Tributes have been paid to a 'dedicated' and 'generous' Sheffield cutler who worked in the trade for more than 70 years.

Jack Adams left school aged 14 to join his father George's business, before setting up his own self-titled firm as a young man.

He ran Sheffield Knives, based in Scotland Street, which is the parent company for Jack Adams and three other manufacturers, and continued to handcraft knives for butchers, cooks and decorators into his mid-80s.

The company employed around 30 people in its heyday but that number has fallen to around 20 as demand dwindles, said his son John, who is the sixth generation of cutlers in his family.

Jack, who lived in Sandygate but spent his last few years being cared for by his ex-wife Catherine in Stannington, died aged 89 on December 28 after a long illness.

"He was very dedicated to his work and took a lot of pride in what he did. He spent most of his time working and built the company up from nothing," said John.

"He was very intelligent. He could have done anything he wanted but he always hoped to get a decent business going and I don't suppose he did badly."

Jack, who had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, was born in Hillsborough and attended King Edward VII School before leaving to work at his father's firm on Headford Street, in Sheffield city centre.

It was while working there that he met his future wife Catherine, who was a secretary in the same building.

Romance blossomed after he offered her a lift home one day, and they had four children together. Although they later divorced, they remained close friends.

His daughter Jean described the avid reader, who enjoyed shooting, as a 'very generous' father with a dry sense of humour.

