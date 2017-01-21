Four arrested after Whiston burglary

Officers from Rotherham’s Performance Crime Team have arrested four people in connection with a reported burglary in the Whiston area.

Police received reports of a burglary on Wednesday 18 January at a property in Cow Rakes Lane, Whiston.

It is believed that an Xbox and games, a Mini Cooper and a Ford Transit van containing expensive musical equipment were taken during the incident.

An investigation was launched and the Mini was recovered in the Brampton-en-le-Morthern area later that day. Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The Transit van was recovered in Sheffield on Wednesday night and a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All four have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The suspected stolen items have been recovered by officers and will be returned to their owner.