Police call for witnesses to fatal Doncaster collision

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal collision on the A630 Warmsworth Road in Doncaster on Saturday, January 7 to contact them.

It is believed a group of about six youths may have information that would assist the investigation into the accident which happened at 10.45pm, at the junction of Warmsworth Road and Waverley Avenue.

The youths, who were near to shops on the road around the time of the collision, are being asked to contact officers, along with any motorists who may have seen something or have video footage from a dashboard camera.

A 27-year-old local pedestrian died at the scene after being involved in a collision with a white Mercedes heavy goods vehicle. Police officers closed the road for several hours to undertake investigatory work.

Please call 101 and quote incident number 1171 of 7 January or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.