Barnsley Ladies Rugby Union team in whitewash over Isle of Man

Barnsley Ladies continued their strong start to 2017 with a 52-0 win over Isle of Man Vagabonds.

After a scoreless first 20 minutes Barnsley burst into life with first tries of the season for Jess Sayles and Sarah Palmer. Shortly before the break, Katie England touched down. The second half saw Barnsley make five changes, but they continued to dominate. Simone Saunders scored from a set-piece line out, followed by the bonus point try from Sally Wenham, and subsequent tries from Chanelle Rushforth, a second from Katie England and Fran Copley going over.

Alix Taylor once again found her mark converting all five conversions in the second half having kicked one out of three in the first.

Barnsley are eight points clear at the top with a game in hand over Crewe & Nantwich, and entertain Chester Devas at Shaw Lane on Sunday (2pm).