Who could replace Labour in power?

In her column entitled “Service cut will pass on burden”, (Star, December 19, 2016, p3), Polly Rippon asks why it is, (amongst other things), that on the one hand Sheffield City Council (SCC) promotes Sheffield as being the City of Sport, while at the same time running down or closing altogether activity-promoting facilities.

The answer to this,, I believe, is that SCC have for some time been fully committed to the dogmatic achievement of the privatisation of public services within the overall framework of globalisation; using austerity measures as a means towards achieving their goals; in line with on-going central government policy.

Hence they seek to run down publicly provided facilities and services, whileat the same time promoting private provision with a view to maximising profit for the providers – often at vast expense to the public purse.

Consequently, the loss of publicly supported activity services is but the latest example, I fear.

Presumably as a means of making room for the latest round of private sector “investment”.

It seems, therefore, very clear that if the wider public disagree with such policies, then, they need to actively vote out New Labour from control of SCC and keep them out.

This begs the question as to who could effectively replace them; when the Lib Dems seem to be just as wedded to the dominant privatisation policies at both national and local level.

UKIP are reminiscent of the American right-wing Tea Party movement and hence one fears will turn out to be in practice even more motivated towards privatisation and the profit above all motive, to the detriment of the “little guy and gal”.

Meanwhile, the Greens don’t appear able to command sufficient support in the minority of seats they have candidates for; meaning that they can’t realistically hope to hold out the prospect of achieving a majority on SCC come an election.

So perhaps the 60 per cent or so majority of those eligible to vote in SCC elections but choose not to, should get themselves together in a new party with a view to providing a genuine alternative capable of successful implementing policies the wider public will have voted for?

But what’s the odds against that happening I wonder?

Michael Parker

Robertshaw Crescent, Deepcar, Sheffield, S36