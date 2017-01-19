I visited the Sheffield Young Artists A level work exhibition at Sheffield Town Hall and was very surprised to see that there were hardly any visitors at that time.

It was an amazing exhibition and the standard of work was superb.

I congratulate and applaud every one of the artists, they should be very proud of themselves. The organisers also deserve a big thank you.

The next exhibition, which is for the work of children of all ages, is on April 28 and 29 at Ponds Forge. I would urge everyone to go along and support all the future artists of this city. You will not be disappointed.

Christine Langham

S6