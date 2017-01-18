I was in hospital with a chest infection for four days around the new year.

I would like to thank Rotherham hospital for their excellent care and concern to all the staff throughout this time.

I will add all NHS hospitals to my praises.

If the Prime Minister and her Minister for Health decided to use the NHS the next time they were ill instead of going private they would realise what they are doing to the NHS.

I have not been to Buckingham Palace but it gives me the right to say the spending of £349 million in repairs is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Eddie Peart

Rotherham, S60