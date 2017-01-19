Prediction not fiction

In the 1920s/30s a group of political thinkers believed war was ‘shaped more than anything by industrial power’ and that if industries (particularly iron and steel) were removed from individual states and given to a ‘higher authority’ peace would reign across Europe.

The resulting Pan-European Movement, funded by a German banker, launched its first manifesto in 1923. On hold for a while, it was resurrected after WW2 with the intention of creating a ‘federation of nations led by the US’ to be run by a ‘selected body of enlightened thinkers’.

Concerned that nationalism had brought Hitler to power, a founder member of the Pan-European Movement and Austria freemasonry, Count Coudenhove-Kalergi, offered the following solution, ‘You must cross the peoples of Europe with Asian races and other colours creating a multi-ethnic flock without quality and easily controllable by the ruling elite’. Its purpose? To create a ‘vast feudal fiefdom where a small group of moneyed aristocrats ruled a population of serfs’.

Is this the stuff of fantasy? Well, Kalergi’s plan is said to form the founding principles of the EU and appeared to have been accepted by others when, in 1954, Brock Chisholm, 1st Head of the WHO, said, “To achieve World Government it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family tradition, national patriotism and religious dogmas?” In 1955, “What people of all places have to do is limit birthrates and promote mixed marriages (between different races), this aims to create a single race which will be directed by a ‘single authority’”

Subsequently, in the 60s/70s, people were encouraged to limit families ‘for the sake of the planet and to show the rest of the world’ yet, ironically, a 2000 UN Report demands we accept millions of immigrants (from Asia and the Middle East) to help with low birth rates in the EU, adding that Europe will need 159,000,000 as ‘replacement people’.

In economic terms, the plan appears to be coming to fruition because our industrial and manufacturing base has been almost destroyed. Industrial battles fought and lost, the power of the unions has diminished sufficient for billionaire, Warren Buffet, to chillingly declare it ‘a class war’, in which ‘my class – the rich class – is making war and we’re winning’. Today, a ‘convergence of corporate, financial, intellectual, political and ideological elites work under the banner of The European Round Table of Industrialists. With board membership of ‘companies, banks, policy groups, think tanks, foundations, advisory groups and forums’ they are said to increasingly influence EU policy. In human terms, immigration has changed the face of Europe.

Sadly, the ‘Social Europe’, promised by Jacques Delors, appears a thing of the past as zero-hour contracts, reduced wages, casual labour replaces permanent well-paid jobs, collective bargaining is outlawed and privatisation of public services destroys security.

The Charlemagne Prize is awarded to individuals helping to implement the plan. Amongst its recipients: Winston Churchill (said to be near death at the time, it is claimed he immediately disowned it on realising its aims), Ted Heath, The European Commission, Tony Blair, Jean Claude-Juncker, Angela Merkel, Donald Tusk, Herman van Rompuy, Martin Schulz. All have deep involvement in the EU.

Whatever our colour or creed, the above appears to bode ill for all but the wealthy and powerful. Maybe, therefore, those fighting with such conviction for us to remain in the EU might publicly wish to dispel my fears but sadly, it appears the book 1984 written, in 1949, by Eric Blair (George Orwell) – a political critic and journalist – is turning out to be more prediction than fiction.

Mary Steele

Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield 5