Latest statements perpetuate myths

helen mcilroy

by email

Sheffield City Council’s latest statement on trees contains little that is new, and perpetuates many old and long-discredited myths.

Clearly SCC in managing an ever-decreasing budget, thanks to year-on-year cuts in grant from central government.

However, the cost of the contract is fixed and engineering specifications which they have publicly announced are covered within the contract will cost no extra.

The notion that there is a direct choice between trees and public services is misleading, and the implication that campaigners for the trees do not care about people suffering from social and economic disadvantage is offensive.

The assumption that a one-for-one replanting is an adequate replacement for the loss of environmental and amenity value is simply wrong, and demonstrably so as many experts in the field have repeatedly stated in support of the campaign.

SCC acknowledge the need to work with communities, as any good council should do.

It should not take a swelling tide of voter dissatisfaction to bring them to this realisation.

Only time will tell the reality of this commitment.

The only new departure in this statement is the reduction of the notice time for felling from two weeks to one.

Perhaps they would like to explain how this might help the current situation?