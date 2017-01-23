It’s more Peter Pan

Mary Steele forgot to mention as she set out her European conspiracy theory, (Letters, Thursday, January 19), that the whole plot is headed up by Lord Lucan, riding to power on Shergar and helped by little green men in saucer-shaped flying machines.

Jon B

Dronfield

I wouldn’t hesitate

It’s 10 years since I took a buggy on a bus. It was great, wheeled it on, parked up.

If a wheelchair user had wanted to get on I wouldn’t have hesitated, I would have got off or taken the pram down.

Doug Pawley won his case that says bus drivers have to tell people with buggies to make way for wheelchairs.

The bus drivers get enough abuse on a daily basis now they are having to tell parents to move.

Let’s be honest, it’s not their job it’s up to us. Aany decent person would do the right thing and move.

I wouldn’t need to be told, we have to police ourselves.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Whitworth interview

I just wanted to write to say how much I enjoyed the Whitworth interview.

It was fascinating to get a glimspe into his world.

As someone who often cuts out Whitworth’s cartoons and sticks them to the fridge, I would just like to say long may his work appear in the Star and Telegraph.

He is one of Sheffield’s finest.

PS – Me and my daughter LOVE the Steels strip (especially the dog). Any chance of more than one a week?

Alice Broomhead

East Bank Road

Fall in the pound

Has anyone noticed that as soon as MPs/PMs open their mouths, the pound takes a dive.

GD

by email

A smile

says it all

As a regular customer at the John Lewis store in Sheffield I get more impressed with the customer service on each visit.

Even when at times it’s very busy and regardless of the escalators with the out-of-order sign, which is a minor inconvenience, the store and its staff provide a pleasant shopping experience and as ever a smile says thank you for your custom.

EB Warris

by email

Don’t mention the war?

Boris (Johnson) dares to mention World War 2 and all hells’ let loose.

Of course the French were only too glad to mention it during 1939-45 when we with the USA, eventually, were daft enough to send our young men to liberate them after they, like most of Europe, surrendered to the Third Reich as soon as the first bullet was fired.

As for Labour’s Emily Thornberry daring to criticise Boris for mentioning the war, wasn’t it she that ridiculed the hard-working white van man for daring to fly the English flag on his property?

Tells us all we need to know about her and the rest of ‘Jezza’s luvvies’.

Trust her and her lot with government? I wouldn’t trust them to run a car wash.

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74

We should shun Malta

Chancellor Philip Hammond really does want his wings clipping by leading efforts to allow Brussels to control British trade after Brexit.

Brexit means to lose all control of these leeches in the EU.

The Prime Minister of Malta is saying the UK should be punished for Brexit and wants to ditch his close ties with the UK.

So we Britishers should shun Malta with trade and tourism.

J Bull

S5

Tree felling yet again

What are Sheffield Council playing at with all these perfectly healthy trees going missing?

We had a beautiful mature healthy tree in Ecclesfield which was a fantastic umbrella when it rains.

It was there one day and we got up Thursday morning and it had gone.

We could see that tree from our window and now all we see is a building.

When did they creep in to do the deed because we didn’t see or hear anything?

If they carry on like this, well!

When are the next council elections?

It’s about time they listened to the people who pay the council taxes.

Mrs J Fowler

High Stress, Ecclesfield

Hollow words and promises

I was very interested to read the article ‘Council turns over new leaf on trees’, (Star, January 19), and Councillor Bryan Lodge’s latest comments.

He says that the council will inform the public “at least a week before any work begins on trees” and that “tree felling would never begin before 7am”.

He also promises to work “in a clear, transparent and collaborative way” with better communication with the public.

How many times have we heard that before?

As far as I can see, however, there is one important thing missing from his statement.

There is no sign of any material change in policy so I am still waiting to hear an admission from Coun Lodge that they have got the whole tree strategy wrong and that they will agree to stop this outrageous mass felling of the city’s trees.

Only then will we be able to acknowledge that the council are at last listening to the public’s concerns.

Until such time as that happens I am not interested in hollow words or fooled into believing there has been any attempt by the council to reconsider their actions, which have been condemned not only by Sheffield residents but by arboricultural experts.

Actions speak louder than words CounLodge.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10

Multi-bins work well

Why do people complain so much about having more than one bin?

Dronfield have had three bins for years and it works perfectly well.

Black bin, for general waste, once a fortnight, green bin, for garden/kitchen waste and red bin, for recycling, cans, glass, cardboard and inset box for paper, once a fortnight.

DS

Dronfield