Regarding B Heaton (Letters 24 Aug) about Terry Palmer’s tirade against Posh Dave and Squeaky George on Brexit.

It goes to show that Posh Dave and Squeaky George were clueless.

Posh Dave resigned as our leader as he had no clue what to do post-Brexit.

Squeaky George, who constantly increased our national debt as chancellor, was sacked by Mother Theresa.

Name & address withheld