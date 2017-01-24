Veronica Hardstaff’s Brexit letter, (Star, January 20 2017), made interesting reading.

It reminded me of when the Curate was asked how his boiled egg tasted and he replied ‘good only in parts’.

By all means be critical of the Leave voters but base your criticism on what was said to the public by both sides leading up to the referendum – and in the case of then Prime Minister and fellow MPs what was NOT said.

Theresa May has bowed to Parliamentary pressure and given a 12-point objective for our Brexit negotiation.

Her speech met with general acclaim in the national press.

She did not elaborate on her negotiating hand as this would be foolish by playing in to the hands of the other 27 members of the EU.

Would they tell the UK what they intended if the situation was reversed?

Veronica is living in cloud cuckoo land when she refers to our trading with the biggest economic block in the world.

In reality, post Brexit we will have access to a far larger value world wide trading market opportunity, with countries eager to commence/recommence trading with the UK.

She does not mention the fact that we have a current trade deficit which favours the EU by several billion pounds per year.

As for having a say as to the trading rules, we may have a say, but when it comes to a vote we are one against 27. If the EU does not like what we propose we are outvoted.

The last paragraph of her letter causes me great concern, as her words remind me of the bad part of the egg!

During the referendum campaign both sides made predictions of what would happen if we voted to leave the EU.

David Cameron, George Osborne and Remain MPs of all parties forecast doom and gloom if we left the EU.

Their predictions have been proven to be false. Our economy is growing, stock market at an all time high, unemployment falling, new trading opportunities with a world market far larger financially than the EU block, with no trading restrictions and excessive red tape that we have now.

Cyril Olsen

Busk Meadow, Sheffield, S5

Withdrawn collections

I walk around the outside of our local park most mornings and have been met for years by a tide of litter.

This has worsened since the council withdrew litter collection from areas outside the town centre. Before, if I reported the litter it would be cleared by the council. No longer.

I decided to try a small experiment. On the principle that litter begets litter and absence of litter discourages litter, I collected litter each morning and put it in the bins that are provided around the perimeter.

I collected four bags on each walk over several days and it certainly looked better. But the litter kept coming. Bottles, cartons, takeaway trays, crisp packets, plastic bags, and some even more offensive items.

Over several weeks it is clear I am losing the fight. The council empties the bins and on I go. But it only makes a difference for a short time.

Some people, whether on foot or in cars, simply drop or throw what they have finished with down on the ground.

These people are among us. They probably look like you and me. But these people do not read notices, take notice of others being fined, or read The Star. They certainly do not care about our surroundings. Good luck with your campaign.

David Allen

by email

Monthly collections

If Mr Flower thinks the litter problem is bad, wait until we go to monthly collections.

He can get ready for a full- time job

T Walker

Handsworth

The bus driver’s lot

A bus driver’s lot is varied to say the least, dealing with traffic, taking fares, irritated passengers, keeping to timetables, and there are plans afoot to make them responsible for pram and wheelchair users as to who has the right to use the space provided on the bus.

To satisfy the pram users the bus owners could remove two sets of seats to allow more space.

That could go some way to solving the problem and let the driver get on with driving the bus.

EB Warris

by email

A great taste in shoes

I was never a fan of the Iron Lady.

When she took our milk away at school I knew she was a wrong ’un.

I could never say I was a big fan of the Tories but I think Theresa May is quite impressive and when she says this country should work for all I really believe her.

Plus she’s got great taste in shoes.

She will do for me.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Hypocritical muppet

Is it just me or has anyone else noticed that the leader of the Lib Dems, Tim Farron, seems to need serious counselling before someone decides to have him sectioned?

When stamping his feet and whingeing about Prime Minister May’s speech on Brexit he is still in democratic denial on last year’s Brexit referendum vote outcome and what the British people voted for.

He seems to be no more than a hypocritical muppet and I suppose the madder he appears to be the more ‘Remoaner’ following he will accrue.

For his information the vote was 51.9 per cent to leave the EU with 48.1 per cent voting to stay.

A record number of people voted and a democratic result was achieved but of course democracy only counts for undemocratic people like Farron if results go their way.

Terry Palmer

South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley, S74

The day the music died

On February 3 it will be 58 years since the death of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and the Big Bopper. It is often referred to as the day that music died.

Back then most songs had a couple of verses combined with a chorus that were audibly sung. The lyrics didn’t always make sense but were catchy enough to sing along with.

As time progressed the chorus disappeared to be replaced with either one word or one phrase repeated incessantly.

The majority of performers have done this at some point.

Recently there was a rendition of Bring it Back in which the phrase is repeated 67 times. It appears that today’s record buyers are easily pleased.

There are no longer any instrumental recordings and the nearest I have heard to a “fun song” is Bruno Mars’ Lazy Song.

Thank goodness for the Fifties and Sixties.

Alan Parkin

S2