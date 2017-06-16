Actions, quite deplorable

I have to say that the actions of Mr Billings are quite deplorable.

He decided that the actions of the former Chief Constance Mr Crompton undermined public confidence.

I’m not sure where his evidence came from to reach that conclusion apart from the uttering a of then MP Mr Burnham whose utterings about South Yorkshire Police are well documented.

He has subsequently committed public monies to pursue and support his decisions about Mr Crompton despite advice to the contrary.

He intends, I understand, to appeal the recent judgement against him, again using public funds.

Is it about time that Mr Billings considered his position as he appears to me to represent all that is a backward step from the old police authority.

Geoff Baker

Concerned taxpayer, Wath-Upon-Dearne

Disgraceful actions

Among general election news on polling day was the news that the High Court had branded Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings’ sacking of previous Chief Constable David Crompton for speaking out about the Hillsborough Inquests verdicts as “irrational, perverse, unreasonable, misconceived and wholly disproportionate”.

Even though Dr Billings was strongly advised against his actions by HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Tom Winsor, he went ahead and sacked David Crompton, maligning his character and reputation.

The cost of this action so far has incurred legal costs in the region of £150,000.

Billings now states that he intends to appeal the decision of the High Court , costing taxpayers even more.

Unfortunately, there is no mechanism to sack Billings other than vote him out when he next comes up for re-election.

It was only by media pressure that we were able to rid ourselves of his disgraced predecessor, Shaun Wright.

The time is now for Billings to do the decent thing and resign and let someone else take his place,.

That’s if we should have a Police and Crime Commissioner.

Should decisions on policing our county be made by one individual when a more democratic committee system made a much better job of it previously?

Jim Fletcher

Woodsetts, Rotherham

Is this why we voted Brexit?

A couple of weeks ago I read your article about parking on kerbs.

After a heated discussion in a shop at Firth Park about the subject, the other person said that local shops would shut if it wasn’t for cars parking – yeah right! Plenty of free parking areas around, I said, but it’s still happening.

Then last week outside the library, two kids were trying to break a wheelchair and were confronted by another lady.

I intervened and asked whose it was? The smallest boy said, “They pinched it”. I told him to take it back.

After loads of verbal from them both, I told them they were on CCTV and that I was calling the police.

The older boy pulled a woolly hat on and the other boy pulled his hood on his jacket over his face.

Walking away, they spat on me, but not before ramming the wheelchair into the centre of the roundabout – where years ago trams used to pass through.

Is this what we the British wanted when we voted for Brexit?

I certainly don’t, but these are despicable acts and I hope one day they never need a wheelchair.

HC

S5

Should we pay for this?

With regard to The Star headline Ecstasy tragedy, where do they get the word tragedy from?

Can tragedy really be applied to a self-inflicted death?

It’s not just these two unfortunate individuals but many that have fallen foul of these unscrupulous vendors .

If there wasn’t a market for this rubbish no one would suffer.

Having said all that one victim is now in hospital and who’s paying the bill? t

The taxpayer.

There’s often talk in the media of charging overweight people and people who smoke for their treatment, so should this criteria not be applied to self-inflicted drug use?

What’s wrong with a few drinks, a dance and good company instead of stuffing these substances down your throat?

John Vintin

by email

Joy at such honesty

On May 26, I went to visit my daughter in Sheffield.

She met me at the railway station at about 2.30pm and we took a taxi to her home.

I paid the driver and put my purse back in my bag.

However, at this point, my case started to roll towards the cab door and both of us made a grab for it.

Later I noticed that my purse was missing.

Having made a thorough search, I rang the police in case someone had found it and handed it into them.

About 15 minutes later the police, at Snig Hill, phoned to say that the taxi driver had handed in my purse, which I must have dropped while trying to grab my case.

I don’t know the driver’s name, but I would like to thank him and the staff at Snig Hill police station.

It was a huge relief and a joy to see such honesty.

A very grateful visitor

by email

Wonderful people

Thank you to all those wonderful people, including the driver of the No 76 bus, who assisted my wife when she fell as she was hurrying to catch the bus in Fitzwilliam Gate at the bottom of The Moor on Thursday, June 8.

Thank you all.

J D Arnold

S7

Meeting funeral costs

Sad to read, June 10, 2017, about poorer families being unable to meet funeral costs.

However, it is nothing new as this scenario existed in Victorian times and for much of the early part of the 20th century.

As for the council having to meet the costs, well they set the tariffs as they do in all things and if that means out-pricing the less fortunate then the council can have no complaints when they are obliged to meet the costs?

J Oxby

S9

Blind Date

Paul O’Grady is back on television with Blind Date on Channel 5. Why?

He makes me cringe with his innuendo and smutty comments all the time.

Lee Johnson