A new Zest for life

Post Christmas and New Year and Sunday in Upperthorpe and the quiet desperation of your life after 31 years – finally culminating in rewriting the Idiot’s Guide to what to do in case of fire – kicks in with the equally gloomy weather.

But hey, things don’t turn out too bad – an inspiring work-out in the Zest Centre in Upperthorpe – an unruly beard sculpted into shape and citrus fragrance applied by a lad from Kurdistan in the barbers across the road.

Peckish, I pop into the Middle Eastern Restaurant and am served up with a dish of meat juices, featherlike bread and starter and butter chicken.

Great value and as I catch the bus my spirit soars.

What would our owd feller and his generation make of the area now?

I know my response – a new Zestfor life.

Ron Clayton

S6