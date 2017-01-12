I travel to town nearly every day on the 56 Herdings to Wybourn bus and from the terminus at Herdings Park to town via Leighton Road, Gleadless Road and roads that lead to Havelock Bridge.

Strewn along these roads and roads that branch off also, you can see sand bags, barriers and cones that have just been left by Amey, sand bags have been burst open and no attempt has been made to remove them.

My son in law has his own business and if he leaves any barriers from his work, he is fined by the Council, seems to me Amey are a law unto themselves.

I tried to get something investigated that Amey did but nobody wants to know, if I did it I would be up in court.

The Green Giant

by email