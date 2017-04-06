You’d be quackers to miss Easter duck race

You’d be quackers to miss this year’s Friends of the Porter Valley’s Great Easter Duck Race.

Thousands of yellow plastic ducks will be at Endcliffe Park, on April 17, Easter Monday, ready to race down the river.

Easter at Tropical Butterfly House

You can ‘buy’ your ducks (you get allocated a duck number) in Forge Dam and Endcliffe Park cafes, Brocco on the Park cafe and the Famous Sheffield Shop on Ecclesall Road ahead of the race. Each ducks costs £1 or you can buy a family of six ducks for £5.

The race day will run at the park, on Rustlings Road, S11 7AB, from 10.30am to 2pm on Easter Monday. Prize winners will be announced at 3pm. There will also be a children’s East Bonnet parade at 1pm, a fun dog show at 10am, stalls, a vintage fire engine, hook-a-duck, a plant sale, cakes and books. Bring your camera, take plenty of photographs and send your best ones to pictures@fopv.org.uk

Over at Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, staff are busy preparing for one of the most exciting events of the year, as Lambing Live gets underway tomorrow night.

With lambs being born into the night, you’ll be able to see all of the action and hopefully welcome a brand new life to the world.

The evening also provides the unique opportunity to experience the atmosphere of a farmyard at night - with the farm open to ticket-holding members of the public until midnight - so wrap up warm and get ready to join in one of the Cawthorne farm’s most popular annual events.

The farm has become a social media sensation in recent weeks, as up to 5,000 people tuned in every morning to watch lambs being born via Facebook Live. Your Friday night ticket will gets you all-day entry into the farm and into the early hours, watching shepherd’s tend their flocks, plus a packed agenda of other activities. Visit the website for tickets, at £7.95 per person.

Families are also invited to an eggs-travaganza of workshops and tours at Magna Science Adventure Centre this Easter holidays.

Visitors can enjoy the wide range of activities and entertainment on offer, which kicks off this Saturday. The popular Kitchen Sink workshop returns and will provide plenty of scientific excitement with the performance of hair-raising, hands-on experiments. Those with a keen interest in history can find out about the heritage of the Templeborough steelworks on a guided tour with an ex-steelworker. Families can also watch one of the blacksmiths get to work and discover more about the steel making process.

Stuart Ballard, education director at Magna, said: “We love the Easter holidays here at Magna and we’ve got a number of exciting demonstrations and workshops lined up.”

Mad About Madagascar’ is returning to The Tropical Butterfly House this Easter - as well as the popular Easter Egg Hunt, on Easter Sunday and Monday.

This Easter, there’s all kinds of yummy fun going on at the Sheffield family attraction, running throughout the month from April 1 to April 23.

On Easter Sunday and Monday, the Tropical Butterfly House will be hosting its popular Easter egg hunt where guests can explore the park hunting for clues to earn an Easter egg, with no cost to enter other than the normal admission charge. Throughout the holidays, visitors can also meet Easter chicks and bunnies, and take part in Easter crafts in the Activity Centre.

Zoo Curator, Andrew Reeve, said: “We have some amazing Madagascan species including ring-tailed and red ruffed lemurs.”

Head to www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to plan your visit.