Xercise4Less Sheffield partners with Anthony Nolan Blood Cancer charity

Award winning national gym operator, Xercise4Less in Sheffield, has kicked off a month-long partnership with Anthony Nolan with an open weekend on February 4-5, coinciding with World Cancer Day.

Attendees at the open weekend are invited to buy a wristband or make a donation to the Anthony Nolan Blood Cancer charity in exchange for a free guest pass.

Throughout February, Xercise4Less Sheffield will also be donating £1 for every new member that joins to the charity.

Anthony Nolan works to save the lives of people with blood cancer through their donor register, securing donations of blood stem cells or bone marrow to provide people with blood cancer and blood disorders with vital transplants.

Additionally, Anthony Nolan conducts world-class research into stem cell matching and transplants, to ensure those in need receive the best possible treatments.

As part of the fund raising initiative, very special ‘Challenge Mondays’ will be taking place throughout the month from 5-8pm. Members can take part for a £1 donation and be in with the chance of winning a three month club membership.

Mark Spiers, General Manager at Xercise4Less Sheffield, commented: “Anthony Nolan does fantastic work and it is a pleasure to be partnering with them. This cause is close to our hearts with members of the Xercise4Less team directly affected by blood cancer. We hope to see as many gym members, and non-members within the community, becoming involved as possible to raise much needed funds and awareness for this worthy cause.”

Heather Addicott, Corporate Partnerships Coordinator at Anthony Nolan, commented: “It’s fantastic that Xercise4Less have chosen to partner with us. The funds raised will go a long way to helping us provide vital stem cell and bone marrow transplants to those desperately in need.

Every twenty minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with Blood Cancer in the UK, and we hope this partnership will raise awareness of the disease, and how everyday people can help sufferers.”