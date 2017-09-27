Woman still critical after Sheffield Parkway crash

A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital today after falling ill at the wheel of her car and crashing on the Sheffield Parkway.

The 32-year-old was in a red Toyota Yaris which was involved in a crash on the city-bound carriageway of the Sheffield Parkway at 8.20am yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman is believed to have fallen ill at the wheel before crashing and ending up in the central reservation barrier between the Prince of Wales Road entrance and the exit for the Parkway markets.

A silver Peugeot 308, a red Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Kuga were also involved in the crash.