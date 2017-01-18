Woman's Facebook plea after sentimental jewellery stolen in Sheffield house raid

A Sheffield wioman has launched a Facebook appeal for the return of sentimental jewellery stolen in a raid from a house in the city.

Nicola Sunderland took to social media appealing for the return of a diamond ring, earrings and bracelet which were taken from an address in Bents Green on Saturday night.

She said: "Between 6:30pm and 9pm, my dad and step mums house was burgled.

"They live on Harley Road of Bents Green. Sheffield.

"Aside from the obvious upset of the break in and having to deal with the intrusion ,some really expensive and more importantly sentimental jewellery was stolen.

"The other things can be covered on insurance but these items are really unusual and so I want to share the death out of this post in a hope to find them or stop them being sold in any way."

She said that other houses in the area had been burgled on the same night and she added: "Please be careful!

"Would really appreciate your help in anyway to share this post far and wide."

The stolen items are a topaz ring with single diamond with matching earrings and a solid gold archer bracelet.