A woman was hit in her face during a robbery at a bus stop in Sheffield.

The 20-year-old was waiting for a bus at a stop in Pedley Avenue, Westfield, when she was targeted by a man riding riding a bike.

South Yorkshire Police said he grabbed the woman's bag and there was a struggle, during which the victim was struck in her face.

The robbery took place at 4.40am on Friday, March 31.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.