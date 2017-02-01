Woman found dead at South Yorkshire school

Tributes have been paid to a cleaner who was found dead at school in South Yorkshire today.

Carol Banks passed away at Wales High School, in Storth Lane, Kiveton Park, Rotherham after working there for 23 years.

She was discovered by another member of staff this morning.

Headteacher Pepe Di’Iasio said: “Tragically Carol Banks, a long standing member of our cleaning team, passed away suddenly early this morning whilst at work here at the school.

“Carol worked at the school for 23 years and she was a well-respected and well-loved member of our community.

“We have this morning shared this sad news with our students and have offered support to those who may have been affected.

“Our heartfelt sympathy is with Carol’s family at this sad time.”

South Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A force spokesmam said: "Upon arrival into work at Wales High School, a member of staff was found by a colleague and was unresponsive.

"Paramedics were called and the female staff member was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police officers also attended the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

